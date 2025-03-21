Dodik: Srpska Is Committed to Military Neutrality

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has said today that BiH cannot join any military alliances, because Republika Srpska follows Serbia’s military strategy, which means neutrality.

“We will be committed to this strategic military-political commitment, and not to the NATO alliance as Muslims and Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina want,” Dodik told reporters in Banja Luka.

He says that the new constitution will stipulate that Republika Srpska has armed forces.

“We have never lost this right, because the original Dayton Agreement stipulates that Republika Srpska has the right to an army. I am not building an army, I am only implementing constitutional provisions,” Dodik added.

He emphasized that this kind of BiH is meaningless, which is best evidenced by the latest statements of the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović.

“He seems to be speaking on behalf of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is not true because there must be a consensus of representatives of three nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He can express personal views, but he cannot speak on behalf of everyone if there is no agreement. I invite him to speak even more because it shows how impossible Bosnia and Herzegovina is. Once it will be established that the dissolution of Bosnia and Herzegovina is a fact,” Dodik added.

