Dodik: Srpska Is Not Destroying What Dayton Built, but Defending It

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has emphasized that Srpska is not destroying what the Dayton Accords built, but is instead defending itself from those who have forgotten what the Dayton represents.

“We are not here to dismantle BiH, but to remind the world what it truly is: a complex sovereign country composed of two entities and three peoples. This country cannot be governed by decrees; it can only be sustained through internal agreement,” Dodik posted on X.

Reflecting on the past week, Dodik stated that he addressed the Republika Srpska National Assembly on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement and, during that session, proposed ways to overcome the political crisis.

He also added that he hosted a reception for children who received medical treatment abroad through the Solidarity Fund for Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases, Conditions and Injuries in Children Abroad, as well as for their parents.

