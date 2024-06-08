Dodik: Srpska looks at Serbia and is ready to make contribution

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik pointed out today that Srpska has its eyes on Serbia and is ready to contribute in everything for the preservation of Serbian interest.

In his address at the Guard House in Topčider, Dodik told the gathered veterans that the efforts they made had followers.

He repeated that the Serbian national and state interest has no alternative, that such interest is the key issue.

“A strong Serbia that we are all fighting for is in the interest of all of us, and that is what its president Aleksandar Vučić is doing best today,” Dodik stressed.

He stated that it is politics responsible for the people, history, and state, which affirms Serbia as the country of the Serbian people, seeks the unity of the Serbian people in the future.

“That’s why we from Republika Srpska are looking at Serbia, we love it and we are ready to contribute,” said Dodik.

The visit to the Guard House was organized as part of the All-Serb Assembly held in Belgrade.

Source: srna.rs