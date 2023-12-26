Dodik: Srpska was not formed to be shut down, but to get stronger

Dodik: Srpska was not formed to be shut down, but to get...

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that Srpska was not formed to be shut down, but to get stronger, and that the coming years are the years of unraveling in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Serbs will continue to have their Republika Srpska. I invite the citizens of Srpska to celebrate January 9 – Republic Day with a lot of love,” said Dodik.

He stressed that Republika Srpska cannot accept solutions that are bad for it and that the Defense-Patriotic War was not a whim of a group of people, but a popular rebellion, and pointed out that Srpska was created before the war.

Dodik pointed out that Bosniak politicians and part of the international community believe that Republika Srpska should be destroyed and that the Serbs should understand this, whether he is its president or not, adding that the degradation of Srpska cannot be accepted.

“Just as we all have a date of birth, Republika Srpska also has a date of birth. The People of Srpska said in the referendum that it is January 9. Instead of respecting that, finding some way, they still insist on the story of punishing us because we are celebrating something. They are still only trying to impose bad solutions for Srpska,” said Dodik for “Una” television.

He assessed that the court process against him would not have happened if there were rights and justice in BiH, because it is impossible for someone from outside to come and change the law and prescribe a criminal offense by decision, adding that no lawyer could accept that as possible.

“That is not possible, and Muslim lawyers accept it only because it is a process against me, against the Serbs, against Republika Srpska. Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina are very homogenized in their efforts to reduce, abolish and destroy Srpska, while Republika Srpska and the people of Srpska are not like that towards BiH. We say give us what the Constitution provides and we will stay there, if it can’t be done – then we won’t stay. Why do you get angry if we say we won’t accept your goals?” asked Dodik.

He stressed that the support of citizens means a lot to him, including not only political officials, but people from Bijeljina, East Sarajevo, Banjaluka, Zvornik, and repeated that Christian Schmidt is not a legal high representative, because he was not appointed by the UN Security Council.

The President of Srpska said that part of the international community expects that he will be judged and that they will bring to power some of their people who will say that Dodik is to blame for the fact that Srpska did not receive certain financial resources from Brussels.

Dodik explained that receiving those funds would mean giving up property and many other things without which there would be no Republika Srpska.

“Nowhere in the world is it a criminal offense to not execute the decisions of the Constitutional Court. This court looks at whether the acts, first of all, are legally compliant with the Constitution. The Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina went further, it started recommending and saying that property should be decided at the level of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Does it say in the competences of Bosnia and Herzegovina that it decides on that? It doesn’t say!”, stressed Dodik.

He added that the Constitutional Court of BiH will not get two judges from Republika Srpska because this court wants to redefine the entire political system and impose bad solutions for Srpska.

“Before you do that, we will declare independence,” said Dodik.

He added that the time of fear of some great powers, such as the USA, has passed, and that the American ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Michael Murphy, is “an ordinary Serb hater” who works according to the concept of overthrowing Republika Srpska.

Source: srna.rs