Dodik: Srpska Will Declare Independence If Schmidt Encroaches on Property

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik stated today that Republika Srpska will immediately make a decision on independence if Christian Schmidt encroaches on property.

Dodik said that if Schmidt makes any decision on cultural institutions, he will propose to the National Assembly to pass a decision to cease operations at the level of BiH.

“Why should we pay for seven institutions at the BiH level?” Dodik said at a press conference in Banja Luka.

He added that Schmidt is focused on money and only looks for where to impose a decision.

“He is a project manager for his benefit. Schmidt needs to go,” Dodik said.

Source: srna.rs