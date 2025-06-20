Dodik: Strategic Partnership With Moscow Enables Many Business Opportunities

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has stated this evening that Srpska is now a strategic partner for Russia, which enables many business opportunities.

“Moscow isn’t as far away as many people say; alternative market for many of our products can be found here. The situation is currently complicated due to sanctions /against Russia/, but we believe that in the time to come, as they say here in Russia, they will not forget our friendship,” Dodik told RTRS from Saint Petersburg, where he is heading the Srpska delegation at the International Economic Forum.

He emphasized that it is important to be wise enough to take advantage of the almost emotional drive and the willingness of people in Russia to help Srpska, noting that Russia, which faced shortages some twenty years ago, is today a country of abundance.

Dodik said that, among others, he held talks with representatives of the Russian Republic of Komi, which is part of the Ural region and rich in mineral resources that are in high global demand.

He stressed that Republika Srpska must always have alternatives, although the West dislikes hearing that, constantly insisting that the EU has no alternative.

Dodik underlined that the EU does have alternatives, with more to emerge, and pointed out that Srpska has managed to build a sustainable economy despite constant pressure, fabricated policies, and imposed reforms.