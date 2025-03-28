Dodik: Successful Visit, the Jewish People Are Friends of the Serbs

President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that his visit to Israel was very successful and that the Jewish people is Serbs’ friend.

Dodik has pointed out that this is one of his most significant recent visits, regardless of the efforts of certain people from Europe, even the USA, who tried to make it all meaningless and create some other dimension.

“I would like to tell the people of Republika Srpska that Israel and the Jewish people are Srpska’s friends and that they should not hesitate to support their overall efforts to ensure a strong and safe Israel,” Dodik told RTRS and ATV.

Dodik says that evil is repeated against both Serbs and Jews.

“We Serbs can learn a lot from the Jews as a people and state. We are truly their great friends, they notice and know that,” Dodik stressed.

Noting that he stated at the International Antisemitism Conference in Jerusalem that Hamas killed people in Israel who were in their homes with their families, Dodik stated that ordinary people were also killed in Auschwitz.

“What’s the difference? Both were unarmed, powerless, and the powerful had weapons and were killing them,” said Dodik.

Source: srna.rs