Dodik: Supporting American Sanctions on the ICC, I Will Propose That BiH Do the Same

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that he supports US President Donald Trump’s decision on sanctions against the International Criminal Court /ICC/ as a clear message that attacks on the sovereignty of states and the rights of their citizens to legitimate defense will not be tolerated.

“I will suggest that Bosnia and Herzegovina, following the policy of the USA, sanctions the ICC for the same reasons and put an end to illegitimate pressures,” said Dodik.

Dodik posted on X that it is high time to fight for law and justice without fear of anyone’s dictates.

US President Donald Trump signed an order to impose ICC sanctions in The Hague for attacks on America and its allies, such as Israel.

Source: srna.rs