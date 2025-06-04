Dodik Thanks Ellen Beck for Recognizing Republika Srpska as a True Friend

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik met yesterday in Banja Luka with Ellen Beck, a prominent philanthropist from Arizona known for her selfless support of communities through donations, humanitarian work, and advocacy for Christian values, as well as a strong supporter and admirer of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I thanked Mrs. Beck for recognizing Republika Srpska as a sincere friend and once again welcomed the return of President Donald Trump’s reasonable and just foreign policy, on which global stability also depends,” President Dodik said.

He wrote on the social media platform X that during the meeting they reflected on the fact that Republika Srpska, a country whose people have greatly suffered due to the policies of some previous U.S. administrations, deserves an America led by President Trump—an America that respects the Dayton constitutional order of BiH and the sovereignty of local institutions—instead of one that imposes ambassadorial arbitrariness and contributes to instability.

“I welcomed Mrs. Beck to Republika Srpska and emphasized that her visit and support are significant not only for Srpska, but for all who believe in freedom, justice, and the right of a people to independently decide their own future,” Dodik emphasized.

Sorce: srna.rs