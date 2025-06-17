Dodik: The Bosnia and Herzegovina Supported by Ageler Exists Only in Orwellian Fiction

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH, Brian Aggeler, that BiH wouldn’t be this dysfunctional if he respected the Dayton Peace Agreement in practice even half as much as he verbally invoked it.

“You talk about the rule of law, respect for the Constitution and institutions in a country where the law and Constitution have been taken away, and institutions dismantled. All of that was done by a foreigner whom you supported. I believe that what you’ve done does not reflect the position of OSCE member states, but your personal opinion,” Dodik posted on X.

Srpska president pointed out the irony of Aggeler, an American citizen, speaking of the “complexity of BiH” while forgetting that the United States is itself a federation with clearly defined powers of its federal states.

“Would Washington tolerate a foreign bureaucrat stripping Texas or California of the right to vote, to legislate, to own property, or to express opinions?” Dodik asked.

He has emphasized that BiH Aggeler supports exists only in fiction, – in Orwell’s novels, in textbooks on dictatorship, or in the minds of certain diplomats who have gotten rich here, not in the Dayton, the Constitution, or democracy.

“It is truly unbelievable that the head of the OSCE Mission anywhere in the world remains silent while an illegitimate foreigner enacts laws and tries to dismiss elected officials. What would you say if someone tried that in Montana?” Dodik asked.

Dodik says that BiH does not need another unrest instigator disguised as a diplomat, but rather needs respect, equality, and dialogue – the things Aggeler clearly either does not understand or deliberately ignores.

“Have a safe trip – qherever you’re headed, just don’t take BiH as a souvenir. Its peoples are not your colony. The ‘spirit of BiH’ you speak of no longer exists. What remains is someone’s will to make this a ghost country. As a Christian, I don’t believe in ghosts, I believe in God,” Dodik concluded.

Source: srna.rs