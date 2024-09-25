Dodik: The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina continues with the farce and political process

Dodik: The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina continues with the farce and...

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has said today that the Court of BiH continues with the farce and par excellence political process against him and acting director of the Republika Srpska Official Gazette, Miloš Lukić, even though the Court could not prove anything, but bluffed.

“It is a farce that is trying to turn into something that could look serious. The Court did not prove anything and could, but bluffed instead,” Dodik said after today’s hearing before the Court of BiH.

According to him, the Court failed to submit the mandatory evidence for which it had a deadline of October 1.

“None of that was done specifically. All this is stupidity, a waste of time, a farce, an embarrassment to the entire judiciary,” said Dodik.

He added that the Court failed to prove anything related to the Dayton Peace Agreement, Annex 10, nor the so-called Bonn powers.

“In any case, let’s move on,” said the president of Republika Srpska.

Today, a hearing was held before the Court of BiH as part of the Dodik – Lukić trial for “disobeying Christian Schmidt’s decisions”.

Source: srna.rs