Dodik: Dobrovoljačka Shows Who Wanted War; Srpska Is the Guarantee of Our Survival

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that the crime committed against innocent soldiers and civilians serving in the former Yugoslav People’s Army /JNA/ on May 2 and 3, 1992, in Dobrovoljačka Street in Sarajevo, is one of many confirmations that Muslims wanted war at any cost, sacrificing peace for a Muslim BiH.

“The killing and burning of young people in Dobrovoljačka, the ambush of military vehicles in Skenderija, the attack on the JNA House and all other barracks in Sarajevo, the brutal execution of captured soldiers in the Great Park /Veliki Park/, the crimes in Sijekovac, the murder of a Serb wedding guest in Baščaršija, and the later, even bloodier, repeat of Dobrovoljačka in Tuzla, these were crimes against innocent victims, but also against peace. Through them, the then Bosniak leader Alija Izetbegović sent a clear message not only to Serbs and Croats, but to the entire world, that they did not want peace in BiH,” Dodik emphasized.

On the occasion of marking the 33rd anniversary of the brutal crime against JNA soldiers in Dobrovoljačka Street in Sarajevo, the President of Republika Srpska told SRNA that in the early 1990s, Muslims openly admitted their goal was to realize Alija’s “Islamic Declaration” and create a unitary, Muslim BiH they had dreamed of all along, while deceiving the Serbs with talk of so-called brotherhood and unity.

“Why did those young boys, soldiers peacefully leaving the city amid the advance of various Muslim paramilitary formations led by Sarajevo’s most notorious criminals bother them? They struck at boys who today could have been accomplished family men. Sadly, their families, along with all of us, are left to grieve eternally for lives cut short too soon, with the obligation and duty to never forget the horrific scenes of burned bodies scattered across tram tracks,” Dodik emphasized.

He pointed out that Serbs, who were subjected to numerous mass crimes, have been reduced to a statistical error, both in Sarajevo and throughout the Federation of BiH.

“The Serbs did not disappear from there because they economically emigrated, but because they were physically eliminated, tortured, imprisoned in camps, expelled, and their homes were plundered and burned. Sarajevo is today ethnically cleansed of Serbs, and this was a city that had the second-largest Serbian population in the former Yugoslavia, right after Belgrade. Today, however, we are reduced to a statistical error.

And this was not only during the recent civil war, but also during World War I and World War II. I will mention just one example, Potkozarje, which has never recovered from the Serbian suffering in World War II. Such horrific and dreadful scenes repeat wherever Serbs do not have their government, their police, courts, or academic community…” emphasized the President of Republika Srpska.

He emphasized that in the former Yugoslavia, there was silence about all the crimes committed against Serbs, and even worse, Serbian victims were portrayed as a “suffering people,” without names or identities, which is another form of killing and another crime.

“In both Yugoslavias, we allowed ourselves to remain silent and not speak about the crimes, so it’s no wonder that the crimes were repeated. We were silent about Jasenovac, Stari Brod, Garavice, Jadovno, Drakulić, Šargovac, Prebilovci… We must never be silent again! Because if we remain silent, history will repeat itself. That is why today we should be proud and happy that we have our Republic, which we must protect and defend, because it is the guarantee of our survival in these parts. Otherwise, the past will repeat itself – refugee convoys, suffering, exhuming the dead, and exoduses,” warned President Dodik.

Speaking about the fact that the perpetrators and organizers of the crime against JNA members have never been prosecuted, Dodik said that they are well-known, and among them are Ejup Ganić, a member of the Presidency of the Republic of BiH, Zaim Backović, a member of the Operational Center of the Territorial Defense HQ of the RBiH, and Jusuf Pušina, the Assistant Minister of Internal Affairs of the RBiH and the chief of staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RBiH. However, the unconstitutional and anti-Serb judiciary in BiH either acquits the perpetrators of crimes against Serbs or does not prosecute them at all.

Recalling that as early as 2005, the Public Security Center in East Sarajevo filed a criminal complaint against 15 individuals suspected of this crime, Dodik pointed out that it was not until November 2007 that the unconstitutional Prosecutor’s Office of BiH launched an investigation, and that in January 2012, the international prosecutor in that unconstitutional Prosecutor’s Office, Jude Romano, made an anti-Serb, tendentious, and shameful decision to suspend the investigation.

He said that this unconstitutional institution issued an order in 2018 to reopen the investigation in the “Dobrovoljačka” case, and the unconstitutional Court of BiH confirmed the indictment in May 2022 against 10 individuals, indicting them for war crimes.

“And today, in 2025, this process is still ongoing, and it is not being concluded expeditiously as unconstitutional institutions do with political processes and the persecution of the leadership of Republika Srpska. Cases involving crimes against Serbs gather dust in drawers and wait for witnesses to biologically disappear, while justice never sees the light of day. And so, I repeat, Republika Srpska is our homeland, our protection, and our guarantee of survival, which is why the process of adopting a new constitution has been initiated. Republika Srpska must be strong, unwavering, and indestructible, our bulwark,” said the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

The 33rd anniversary of the crime committed against JNA soldiers in Sarajevo’s Dobrovoljačka Street will be marked today in East Sarajevo.

Source: srna.rs