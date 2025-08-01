DODIK: The Future of Srpska Lies in Companies Like This — They Must Receive State Support (PHOTO)

DODIK: The Future of Srpska Lies in Companies Like This — They...

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has stated yesterday in Teslić that it is very important for the Antena Net Company, which produces, sells, and installs LED displays, to become one of the leading firms in the region, and that now is the time for the state to offer support, which Srpska will do.



“This is a highly competitive field. I’ve heard it has a strong project team that excels in finding solutions. This is the future, and it must be supported. We must do everything we can to recognize and support this and many other companies in Republika Srpska,” Dodik emphasized.

He noted that he was impressed during his first visit to this family-run company in Teslić and therefore requested to visit again, observing visible progress and the need for assistance.

“The future of Republika Srpska lies in companies like this, thus they must receive support from society and the state. I believe that in the coming days we will begin to implement that support,” Dodik told the press.

He pointed out that few companies in Republika Srpska can boast of exporting 85% of their products to the highly demanding European market, with constant orders that likely exceed their current production capacity.



He stressed that it’s crucial for Antena Net to become one of the leading companies in the region – a status it is already approaching.

“Now is the moment for the state to help, so Republika Srpska will do that,” Dodik said, congratulating the company’s leadership on their persistence and dedication, which he said are undoubtedly significant for everyone.

He also noted that this is a refugee family that managed to build a major family-owned business, leading in its field and among the top in the region.

“It’s wonderful to see the grandmother, mother, the key people leading the company, and their children who are committed to studying and working right here. That’s why they must be supported to complete what they’ve envisioned, which is expanding production,” Dodik added.



He stressed that this expansion would undoubtedly create more jobs, benefit the community, and make the company sustainable and competitive.

The owner of the company, Radenko Aleksić, said it was a great honour that the president of Republika Srpska made time to visit the firm a second time and has promised significant support.

“We truly appreciate that. Our plan is to build three auxiliary facilities – a packaging area, a grinding hall, a professional paint shop, and a powder-coating facility. All of this will enhance and improve our products,” Aleksić explained.

He says they currently employ 43 people, with plans to significantly expand, and mentioned that they are in talks with a major Chinese company about a joint investment.

This year, the company celebrated its 18th anniversary, and according to the owner, its growth tendency is strong due to the modern technology they use.

“The last year, we launched a scoreboard manager system used for tracking all sports events, as a sports scoreboard. I believe we currently have the best software in the world for basketball. We’ve even reached the finals in Toronto for the top prize,” said Aleksić.

He added that the local market is very small, with exports making up 80% of sales last year, rising to 85% this year. Their partners include Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

Milan Aleksić, the owner’s son and head of marketing, said they are aiming high. “We hope for the best results. We’re expanding into new markets to maintain our leadership position in this industry,” Aleksić said.

Source/Photo: srna.rs