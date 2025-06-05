Dodik: The Peace Implementation Council Does Not Exist in Any Formal Legal Act

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has stated yesterday in Budapest that the Peace Implementation Council /PIC/ is a body that does not exist in any formal act regulating the situation in BiH.

Dodik emphasized that Republika Srpska opposition representatives attended a meeting with Christian Schmidt and ambassadors of the PIC member states with the intent of presenting themselves as the only ones who matter, as if life didn’t exist before them. Now, suddenly, they’re surprised that Germany harbours ill intentions toward Serbs.

“They are now acting surprised that Germany has aspirations, as if it didn’t have them before. As if Germany didn’t have them in 1914 or 1941, or when it helped break up Yugoslavia in the 1990s, because that was an anti-Serb project. And now they’re suddenly surprised that Germany has negative intentions toward Serbs,” Dodik told the media from Republika Srpska in Budapest.

Dodik says this shows just how deluded the opposition is.

“There was nothing new there except for their presence. Back in 2010, I attended a PIC session and told them they are not a formal body and to never invite me again. After that, they didn’t invite anyone for more than 15 years, Now, they suddenly think this is the way forward, so they invite our pitiful, frightened opposition. Their portrayal of themselves as some sort of saviors is not only pathetic but also comical,” Dodik said.

He adds that Muslim representatives in the Bundestag are pressuring the German government to adopt negative policies toward Republika Srpska.

He asked why some European leaders believe they can pursue their interests here, while Republika Srpska supposedly cannot?

The president of Republika Srpska has stated that the opposition has been losing elections for 20 years and that this is why they see him as a problem.

“I can understand that kind of frustration. I’m tired of winning; they’re not tired of losing. It’s the people who will decide what is right and what is not, who will succeed,” Dodik stressed.

He reminded that the recent local elections showed the will of the people, who said that SNSD won in 70 percent of cities and municipalities.

