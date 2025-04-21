Dodik: The World Has Lost a Great Peacemaker

The world has lost a great peacemaker, said the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik on the occasion of the death of Pope Francis and expressed his deepest condolences to the priests and believers of the Catholic Church.

Dodik has stated that the world has lost a man who put his faith at the service of the people, not the elite.

“Pope Francis was the voice of justice, equality and hope for those who do not have power, but have faith. His words and actions remain a call to humanity to return to Christ’s values – love, compassion and peace,” said Dodik.

He pointed to the Pope’s words “if we don’t learn to listen to each other, we will never understand each other”, reminding that dialogue is the way to peace.

“Eternal glory and thanks to him,” Dodik posted on X.

Pope Francis died this morning in the Vatican, after a long battle with respiratory and kidney diseases.

Source: srna.rs