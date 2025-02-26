Dodik: There Is No Longer the BiH They Imagined in Sarajevo

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that there is no longer BiH that they imagined in Sarajevo.

“I have to say, they’ve got it all wrong in Sarajevo, they are naive, we were waiting for this as a reason for political action, that is, it is a reaction,” said Dodik in his address to the crowd in front of the National Assembly in Banja Luka.

He stated that there is no longer BiH that they imagined, but instead offers a constitutional one.

“You have a very short time to accept it, if you don’t, we won’t wait long for you,” Dodik said.

Photo: Reuters

Source: srna.rs