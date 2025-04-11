Dodik: Troika’s Refusal of Dialogue Is Not a Position, It’s a Reflex

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that the rejection of the call to talk is not an approach but a reflex of the “troika” parties.

Dodik said that it was expected that the “troika” would run to refuse the invitation to talk, because how could they talk when they never led politics, but only loudly said what Christian Schmidt and Michael Murphy told them in whispers.

He pointed out that their response was more like a message from a clan meeting than a statement by political leaders.

“Their rejection of dialogue is not a position, it’s a reflex. And I understand that it will take them some time to find not a motive, but a language – because the circumstances are maturing in which someone, according to the usual manner, will have to give them permission to start thinking and speaking on their own,” Dodik assessed.

Their answer, he added, shows once again that their goal is not any agreement, or BiH, or future, but that their goal is – Milorad Dodik.

“The only creative thing they came up with was to remove Dodik. That’s the principle by which the mafia operates, not the state. It’s the well-known mafia principle of ‘no man – no problem,'” Dodik posted on X.

When all this comes together with the connections between Dino Konaković and the “Tito” criminal clan and when you see how the Troika reacts, Dodik pointed out that it no longer seems that Tito is just a sponsor and financier, but that he is an ideologue of Sarajevo politics.

“These Sarajevo pilots, who have been completely blinded by the government, no longer even look where they are flying – they have already directed their plane directly into the ground. And the problem is not that they will crash on their own. The problem is that they want to drag everything down with them,” Dodik concluded.

Source: srna.rs