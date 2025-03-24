Dodik: Trump Has Already Done Enough – He Freed the World

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, says Srpska does not need someone to cheer for it, but someone objective, stressing that US President Donald Trump has already done enough, from banning USAID to stabilizing conditions.

“We don’t need someone to cheer for us, but someone objective,” Dodik told Politika.

Answering the question of whether it would be beneficial for Republika Srpska if the USA and Russia ironed out misunderstandings, at least the biggest ones, or whether Trump could still surprise BiH with certain unexpected approach towards BiH, Dodik said that the sphere of speculation should be avoided.

“There are rules in everything. We are using certain mechanisms of those rules, we will see if they will give a result, but it is not an easy job after 30 years of indoctrination against us in America,” emphasized Dodik.

He believes that Trump is not a simple administrative, but an essential value change.

“Trump freed the world and the changes are already visible. Before the US elections, the world was on the brink of world war. CIA operations, including the murders around the world were financed by USAID. There was a lot of evil that Trump is now undoing,” Dodik told Politika.

He has emphasized that 40,000 people in BiH lived on donations from USAID or Soros.

“They may have a little money left, but we will see how things will look, let’s say at the end of the year,” said the president of Republika Srpska.

Answering the question if he knows when the new US ambassador will come to Sarajevo, Dodik said that it would be best if that embassy were to be abolished, and if that really happens, according to him, it would be good for Srpska to buy that building for its embassy.

As for Russia itself, Dodik said that he was proud of Serb politics and what he and the /President of Serbia/ Aleksandar Vučić stood for.

“Under impossible circumstances, we remained principled in our policy towards Moscow, which led a justified defense of its interests,” said Dodik.

He pointed out that when everyone deminised Russia, Vučić and he did not do that.

“Russia was challenged and /President of Russia Vladimir/ Putin behaved as a great statesman, but also as a great military leader. Old Western pranks like ‘Markale’ in BiH did not pass there. Russia led the conflict sparing civilians as much as possible. There is no crime committed by the Russian army,” said Dodik.

He emphasized that Russia has strongly returned to the world arena and has become one of the pillars of the world.

“It is talking to America on a completely equal footing and I am happy about any progress in those relations,” said the president of Srpska.

He has emphasized that the invitation sent to him to attend the Victory Day celebration in Moscow on May 9 remains, stressing that that particular event and many other make this year a year of remembrance.

“I received an invitation two months ago for the Republika Srpska delegation to attend the parade celebrating 80 years of freedom,” said Dodik.

He reminded that this year also marks the 80th anniversary of the Jasenovac Camp Inmates Breakthrough, the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement, and the anniversary of the Nevesinje Rifle /Herzegovina Uprising/.

“All this should make this year a year of remembrance,” said Dodik.

Photo: Mladen Kremenović

Source: srna.rs