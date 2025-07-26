Dodik: Vučić and I Share a Unified Vision for Strengthening Ties Between Srpska and Serbia

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that he had an important meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić yesterday in Belgrade, during which they discussed key issues related to strengthening relations and cooperation between Republika Srpska and Serbia.

“This was one of the regular meetings we hold, and our agenda consistently includes almost identical topics: the current political and economic situation in Republika Srpska, Serbia, and the region. On such occasions, we exchange views on these issues, as well as on joint projects such as the Rača–Bijeljina highway section, in which Serbia is heavily involved,” Dodik said.

He told reporters in Ugljevik that he will keep an eye on the progress of the project.

The President of Republika Srpska emphasized that Vučić informed him that construction of the Kuzmin–Rača highway and the bridge in Rača will be completed by the end of the year.

“We expect this highway to be completed by the end of the year. This is good for Bijeljina and all the people in this part of Republika Srpska, but what is even more important is that we are now in the generalization phase of an agreement and securing funding for the highway section from Bijeljina to the border with the Brčko District, and the route from Brčko to Vukosavlje has already been agreed upon,” Dodik explained.

He emphasized that the issue of Corridor 5C from Doboj to Modriča, specifically Vukosavlje, remains unresolved because cooperation with European institutions is required, and certain problems exist, but they will also be successfully resolved.

According to him, the meeting also addressed the progress of several other projects in Republika Srpska and their final implementation, especially since the funds have already been secured. However, some municipalities have yet to complete the necessary project documentation, meaning that certain funds may need to be returned to Serbia and new applications submitted for future projects, which are serious tasks.

He also reminded that BAM 20 million has been approved from the budget of the President of Republika Srpska for the construction of kindergartens across Srpska.

“I was attacked from all sides as if I had put that money in my pocket, but in reality, I made sure that all children in Republika Srpska are properly accommodated in kindergartens. As for Ugljevik, once the municipality obtains a construction permit for a kindergarten with a capacity of 1,000 children, the funds will be approved, and the issue will be resolved,” President Dodik emphasized.

He said that he and President Vučić agreed that an event would be held on August 3 to mark the anniversary of the criminal operation “Storm,” as Republika Srpska and Serbia have done in previous years.