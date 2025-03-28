Dodik: We Are Not Interested in War, but We Do Not Want a Country That Erases Our Identity

Dodik: We Are Not Interested in War, but We Do Not Want...

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik says that Serbs are not interested in living in BiH where their identity has been erased and where they are to blame for everything.

“We are not interested in war, but we are also not interested in living in a country where our identity is erased and our people are blamed for everything. It is as the same story as with Israel. Look at the reaction to the Hamas massacre, and then look at how the world treats Israel,” Dodik stated in his Tthe Jerusalem Post interview.

Dodik stated that the genocide designation for the Srebrenica events is a political fabrication.

“The UN resolution on Srebrenica was adopted with only 84 votes out of 193,” Dodik said, adding that it was not a consensus, but a campaign.

The president of Srpska has pointed out there is no resolution on Jasenovac, where hundreds of thousands of Serbs and Jews were killed by Croats and Muslims.

“Why?” asked Dodik.

The Jerusalem Post states that Dodik’s narrative contains a consistent thread – a deep affinity for Israel, particularly the Israel of October 7, 2023, which is struggling for legitimacy in the face of growing international hostility.

Source: srna.rs