Dodik: We didn’t agree on anything concrete, because an agreement wasn’t possible (VIDEO)

A meeting of partner parties at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina was held last night in the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH in Sarajevo. SNSD leader Milorad Dodik said the meeting remained unfinished and that further discussions will follow in the next seven days.

“We didn’t agree on anything concrete, because it wasn’t possible to reach an agreement,” Dodik said.

He emphasized that discussions revolved around agreed but unresolved issues, one of which is the budget of BiH that was agreed upon but not implemented due to outstanding matters.

Dodik said discussions also touched on the BiH Election Law, amendments to which are unacceptable to the Republika Srpska side, adding that one of the topics was also the EU Growth Plan for BiH.

He stressed that formal-legal changes can be made to the Central Election Commission.

“We previously had an agreement to change the CEC,” Dodik said.

Dodik said the National Assembly of Republika Srpska is demanding accountability for the fact that the BiH Ambassador to the UN, Zlatko Lagumdžija, unilaterally initiated the issue of the resolution related to Srebrenica, noting that this is an issue that will have to be discussed if any agreement at the BiH level is to be maintained.

Dodik noted that a major problem is the fact that Lagumdžija acted outside the decision-making structures provided for by the Constitution, laws, and rules of procedure of the Presidency, Parliamentary Assembly, and other bodies, unilaterally and alone, without any suggestion.

“This is an issue that will have to be discussed if any agreement at the BiH level is to be maintained. After the possible adoption of the resolution, many things will be difficult to negotiate and discuss,” Dodik said.

The leader of the United Srpska, Nenad Stevandić, said that five meetings were held, showing that the ruling party from Republika Srpska has no partners at the BiH level.

SNSD Vice President Željka Cvijanović said that parties serious about governing must have political potential.

“We are in deficit because we don’t have partners who can function like that,” Cvijanović emphasized.

The meeting in the Parliamentary Assembly was attended by SNSD leaders Milorad Dodik, HDZ BiH Dragan Čović, and the “Troika” consisting of SDP presidents Nermin Nikšić, People and Justice Elmedin Konaković, and Our Party Edin Forto.

Also present were SNSD Vice Presidents Željka Cvijanović and Radovan Višković, SNSD Presidency member Staša Košarac, and United Srpska President Nenad Stevandić.