Dodik: We have no intention of sharing property with BiH

President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has stated today that he supports the National Assembly in passing a law on immovable property, because Srpska has no intention of sharing the property with BiH nor can it be taken away by unconstitutional decisions of the Constitutional Court of BiH.

Dodik reminded that the property issue was resolved by the Dayton Peace Accords and the Constitution.

“We have no intention of sharing that property with BiH, nor can it be taken away from us by anti-Dayton violence and unconstitutional decisions of the Constitutional Court. No court will ever succeed in that, not even theirs, the one that is not ours,” Dodik said on Twitter.

He said he supported the National Assembly in passing a law on immovable property used for the functioning of public authorities, which was neither unconstitutional nor opposed to the Dayton Peace Accords.

Member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, has announced today that he will submit an appeal to the Constitutional Court of BiH if the National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopts the law on immovable property.

Bećirović called on the National Assembly to reject as unconstitutional the Bill on immovable property, used for the functioning of public authorities, which is on the agenda of today’s session, the Presidency announced earlier.

