Dodik: We used to hide the suffering of the Serbs – until the arrival of Vučić (VIDEO)

President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, addressed the public after laying wreaths at the memorial on Petrovačka cesta.

Dodik pointed out that Serbia was inclined to push all those events into oblivion so that others would not get angry, until Vučić came to power.

“We were gathered here by President Vučić, a man who did not hesitate to make a memorial here, and now he has come, like a true patriot, a man who loves the Serbian people wherever it is. I want to say that Serbia was inclined to push all those events into oblivion so that others would not be angry, until the arrival of Vučić. His predecessors did not want us to make a film about Jasenovac so as not to anger others. This indicates what the mentality was about our sufferings, and today all that has changed. Long live the Republic of Srpska, long live the Republic of Serbia and long live President Aleksandar Vučić,” said Dodik in his address.

Source: b92.net