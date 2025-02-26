Dodik: We Will Pass a Number of Laws

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that the Republika Srpska National Assembly will adopt important decisions and laws, including the rejection of the proceedings against him before the Court of BiH, followed by laws banning the work of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Court of BiH and the implementation of their decisions in the territory of Srpska.

“The third concerns the prohibition of the operation of the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of BiH, as well as the establishment of the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of Republika Srpska. We will pass a law banning the operations of the State Investigation and Protection Agency /SIPA/ of BiH in the territory of Srpska,” Dodik said at a rally in Banja Luka.

He added that a law will also be passed banning the operations of the Intelligence-Security Agency /OBA/ of BiH in the territory of Srpska.

Dodik said that not everyone from Srpska will stop working in BiH’s joint institutions, emphasizing that they are not foolish enough to give up decision-making.

“We have schemers like /Darko/ Babalj, /Mladen/ Bosić, /Branislav/ Borenović, /Mira/ Pekić, and /Nenad/ Grković—true traitors of the people—along with /Nenad/ Vuković, who accepted being elected through a Muslim vote rather than by the people and the National Assembly, as well as /Želimir/ Nešković from Lopare. They agreed to play a game in which SNSD members and coalition partners should be quickly removed and replaced, allowing them to step in and claim they are the ones that make decisions,” Dodik said.

He concluded that they agreed to this out of hatred toward him and that they had become the main asset of the Bosniaks in Sarajevo.

Photo: predsjednikrs.rs/Borislav Zdrinja

Source: srna.rs