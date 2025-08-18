Dodik’s Appeal Rejected: CEC Strips Him of Republika Srpska Presidency

The Appellate Panel of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) rejected Milorad Dodik’s appeal against the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to strip him of his mandate as President of Republika Srpska after the court ruling, it was confirmed to the Sarajevo portal Raport at the CEC.

After the decision of the Appellate Panel of the BiH Court, Dodik is officially no longer in the position of President of Republika Srpska .

After the final verdict was handed down to Dodik, sentencing him to one year in prison and a six-year ban on political activity for not implementing the decisions of Christian Schmidt, whom Republika Srpska does not recognize as the High Representative, the CEC decided to strip him of his presidential mandate, which could be appealed to the Appellate Panel of the BiH Court for election appeals.

With today’s decision of the Appellate Panel of the BiH Court, it has been finally determined that Dodik no longer holds the office of President of RS, and the CEC is obliged to announce early elections for the president of Republika Srpska within 90 days.

Dodik announced today that he does not accept the verdict of the BiH Court, the decision of the CEC, and that the government in Republika Srpska will prevent the holding of early presidential elections.

He also said that BiH and the Dayton Agreement are “non-existent,” announcing a referendum on the independence of Republika Srpska by the end of the year, if in the meantime all decisions of Christian Schmidt, whom Republika Srpska does not recognize as the High Representative, are not annulled and a “permanent political solution” is not reached in the country.

Source: n1