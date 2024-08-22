Đoković honerd with mural in Sokolac

A mural of the world’s best tennis player, Novak Đoković, has been painted on the wall of a residential building on Radomir Nešković Street in Sokolac.

The mural was created by Milan Milosavljević – Deroks, who shared that just minutes after Đoković won the gold medal at the Olympics, he received a call from friends at the “Zlatni Bor” hotel in Sokolac to commission a mural of the global sports icon.

Milosavljević, who has previously painted murals of notable figures such as Bosnian politician Milanko Renovica, actor Nebojša Glogovac, the “Romanijski Soko,” and Starina Novak in Sokolac, emphasized the significance of this latest work. He noted, “These murals are not ordinary; they are oversized, just as everything in Romanija is somehow grand and immense. But Đoković is oversized in his own way, as we don’t have many figures like him in our time.”

The artist expressed his pleasure in coming to Sokolac, praised the local hospitality, and shared his joy in reconnecting with friends in the Romanija region.

Milosavljević is a muralist with over two decades of experience, having created numerous portraits across Serbia, Montenegro, Republika Srpska, and neighboring countries.

Friends of the “Zlatni Bor” hotel, who funded the mural, stated that the new artwork, alongside the earlier mural of the Romanija outlaw Starina Novak, represents a connection between the past and present, showcasing two significant figures in Serbian history.

Author: srna.rs

Photo: srna.rs