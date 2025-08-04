Monday, August 4, 2025
Home Social Đoković is becoming the owner of a football club in France!

Đoković is becoming the owner of a football club in France!

By
TheSrpskaTimes
-
0

Almost unbelievable news comes to us from France, where the most famous sports newspaper there, “L’Équipe,” reports as a breaking story that Novak Đoković will become one of the owners of the famous football club Le Mans, which currently competes in League 2, the second tier in the land of the Gallic roosters.

According to the report, he is not entering this business alone, but together with the boyfriend of the Belarusian tennis player and current world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, Giorgos Frangulis, who is also the general director of the company “Oakberry,” which is entering Le Mans through the Brazilian investment fund “OutField.”

In addition to Novak Đoković and Giorgos Frangulis, other famous names that will become co-owners of this club are Felipe Massa, a Formula 1 veteran, and Kevin Magnussen, who will also have an advisory role in the entire project.

 

Прикажи ову објаву у апликацији Instagram

 

Објава коју дели Boardroom (@boardroom)

What is interesting is that Frangulis will be appointed as the person who will take care of branding along with the long-time manager of Le Mans, Thierry Gomez.

Their vision is to connect the motorsport tradition that reigns in this city due to the famous “24 Hours of Le Mans” race with football.

Frangulis already has experience in managing football teams, as he is on the board of Coritiba in Brazil. One of the first goals they have set for themselves is for Le Mans to reach a place in League 1, the first tier in France.

 

Source: serbiantimes.info

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Srpska Times
The Srpska Times is the first English language magazine and web portal originating from Republika Srpska with the aim, priority and objective of reporting timely, verified and accurate information on the current events, processes and attitudes in Republika Srpska. We also have a print magazine on Serbian language.
Contact us: marketing@thesrpskatimes.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© The Srpska Times 2019.