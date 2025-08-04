Đoković is becoming the owner of a football club in France!

According to the report, he is not entering this business alone, but together with the boyfriend of the Belarusian tennis player and current world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, Giorgos Frangulis, who is also the general director of the company “Oakberry,” which is entering Le Mans through the Brazilian investment fund “OutField.”

In addition to Novak Đoković and Giorgos Frangulis, other famous names that will become co-owners of this club are Felipe Massa, a Formula 1 veteran, and Kevin Magnussen, who will also have an advisory role in the entire project.

What is interesting is that Frangulis will be appointed as the person who will take care of branding along with the long-time manager of Le Mans, Thierry Gomez.

Their vision is to connect the motorsport tradition that reigns in this city due to the famous “24 Hours of Le Mans” race with football.

Frangulis already has experience in managing football teams, as he is on the board of Coritiba in Brazil. One of the first goals they have set for themselves is for Le Mans to reach a place in League 1, the first tier in France.