Đoković: Let every Serb know that the gold belongs to all of us (VIDEO)

Although I am the one holding the gold medal, let every Serb know that it belongs to all of us, wrote Novak Đoković in an Instagram post.

The greatest tennis player of all time, Novak Đoković, wrote in an Instagram post that he could never give up on the dream of winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games, just as the people of Serbia have never given up on him. Novak Đoković defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Olympic tournament with a score of 2:0 in sets.

“Together, we believed in the impossible. Although I am the one holding this medal, I want every Serb to know that it belongs to all of us,” Đoković’s post reads.

Currently ranked second on the ATP list, he emphasized that representing his nation is the greatest honor in the world for him.

“This medal, these moments, and this life – none of it would be possible without your unwavering support. This is because of you. This is for you. Thank you,” Đoković concluded on Instagram.

Đoković won the gold medal by defeating Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Olympic tournament in Paris with a score of 2:0, with set scores of 7:6 (7:3) and 7:6 (7:2).

With the victory over Alcaraz, he became only the fifth tennis player to achieve a Golden Slam in his career – winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

This achievement in both categories is also held by only Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Steffi Graf.

Photo: Reuters