Dollar Falls To the Lowest Level In Three Years

The dollar index, which shows the value of the United States (U.S.)currency against six of the world’s most important currencies, fell last week by 1.1 percent, to 98.14 points. Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate jumped 1.4 percent, to 1.1550 dollars.

The U.S. currency also weakened against the Japanese yen, by 0.5 percent, so the price of the dollar slipped to 144.10 yen.

The dollar‘s drop for the second week in a row is mostly a result of investor uncertainty due to the unclear, capricious trade policy of U.S. President Donald Trump.