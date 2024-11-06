Donald Trump is the new President of the United Stated of America!

After an extremely stormy campaign, election day, and post-election activities, everything became clear. Donald Trump is the new president of the United States of America.

Apart from the federal states where Trump expectedly took the largest share of votes and which traditionally favor the Republican Party, Trump also received the most support in the majority of “swing” federal states in these elections, which was enough to gather enough electors and become the 47th president of the United States.

In these elections, Trump won electoral votes in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, which was also a key moment in this year’s elections, given that Pennsylvania has 19 electors.

Although several states are still to be counted, Trump needs only four more electoral votes for the 270 electors, which he is certain to win, given that he leads in most states.

Next to Trump, his vice president JD Vance is entering the White House, who will replace Kamala Harris in that position.

When it comes to Donald Trump, this will be his second term in the White House considering that he held this position from 2016 to 2020 when he was replaced in the White House by the current President Joe Biden.

Photo: Tanjug/AP

Source: klix.ba