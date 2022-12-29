Donator evening “To Brave Hearts with Love” was held

Under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik, the 13th donator evening “To Brave Hearts with Love” dedicated to the purchase of transport incubators for maternity hospitals in Srpska was held a few days ago.

The President of the Republic of Srpska stated that it is important to show unity during the procurement of 10 transport incubators and announced that one incubator will be delivered to the hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica.

The President Dodik stated that, if funds are available, the Republic of Srpska has expressed its willingness to help one of the maternity hospitals in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The President of Srpska pointed out that he is proud of this humanitarian action, which has become an integral part of social and public life.

“This is a humane action, this is an action that talks about people, that ends with a story about people, but that speaks mostly about children and those who are coming to this world, who will be the future of this country”, said the President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic of Srpska emphasized that everyone is part of one big deed tonight.

“You who are present here in the Administrative Centre, and those who are on the Square, as well as those who are watching us and who will answer by phone. It is important that we are together and it is important that there are as many of us as possible. Tonight we will be counted like numerous times until now”, said the President of Srpska.

The President Dodik thanked the Association of Pediatricians of the Republic of Srpska, who introduced him to the importance of transport incubators.

“The association and pediatricians are doing great efforts which is the work of the future”, said the President of the Republic.

The President Dodik also expressed his gratitude to the Helicopter Service of the Republic of Srpska, which performs more than 90 percent of the flights for humanitarian purposes and during fires and floods.

The President of Srpska emphasized that he hopes that this action will be and will remain a feature of this nation and the time of a humane approach.

“Long live the Republic of Srpska, let every newborn child live, let them go through life successfully!”, said the President of the Republic of Srpska.

