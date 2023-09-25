Donator’s lunch organised for the restoration of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Mostar

The President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik attended yesterday in Mostar a donator lunch for the restoration of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic stated that the government of the Republic of Srpska will provide at least three million euros for the completion of the Cathedral.

“In the next year, we will gather all public institutions and distribute this obligation so that the church can count on it”, said the President Dodik and added that it is important to finish it as soon as possible.

The President of Srpska pointed out that a lot of work must be done to improve the status of the Serbs in Mostar, which is not good now, and cited the problem with equality in employment.

“We cooperate with the city and other authorities at the federal level, but we have to do much more”, it was emphasized by the President Dodik.

The President of Srpska said that he is glad that there is an interest of people who left Mostar to return, but he also added that they must be provided with a status that is safe, that they have a guarantee that they can live there, educate their children and work there.

“The temple will be a good guarantee for all that”, said the President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic of Srpska mentioned that the Office of the Government of Srpska is located in the premises of the Bishop’s Palace, that the Consulate of Serbia is also there, saying that it is an epicentre for the gathering of all of us, not to provoke others.

The President Dodik expressed his belief that this church in Mostar will never be demolished again and that it will remain an eternal witness to the efforts of the Serbian community, which in difficult circumstances managed to allocate considerable funds and maintain this attitude towards the church.

The donor lunch was also attended by His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, Bishop Grigorije of Dusseldorf and Germany, Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nermin Nikšić and numerous high-ranking officials from the Republic of Srpska, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the region, mayors and heads of municipalities and other guests.

