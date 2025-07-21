Dragan Čović: Time to Shut Down the OHR and Solve Problems Ourselves

The President of HDZ BiH Dragan Čović stated that the Office of the High Representative /OHR/ should be closed as soon as possible and that he does not support the imposition of any decisions.

“It is clear who the legislators are and there is no need for anyone else to make decisions for us. The sooner we close the OHR, the sooner we will become autonomous and force ourselves to sit down, negotiate, and resolve all problems,” Čović said at a press conference in Mostar after a session of the HDZ BiH presidency.

Commenting on media speculations and reports that Christian Schmidt will impose changes to the Election Law to suit Dragan Čović, the HDZ BiH president emphasized that he has no desire for the Election Law to be associated with his name.

“We need the Election Law in BiH because of BiH, least of all because of the Croatian people. The Election Law should be changed by those who claim BiH as their own, those who are the most numerous, they must prevent someone from electing the member of the BiH Presidency in the name of the Croatian people,” Čović said.

Source: srna.rs