Dragana Babić: Women from our region possess a unique approach to problem-solving, a specificity that represents our advantage

Dragana leads the initiative for educating future IT professionals in Banja Luka. As an Android and Oracle Java certified programmer and the first woman from Bosnia and Herzegovina to be an ambassador of Google’s Women TechMakers program, as well as the national coordinator for Bosnia and Herzegovina WomenTech Network, Dragana represents a key figure in promoting inclusivity and diversity in the field of information technology.

Her involvement in IT and education is internationally recognized as a strong contribution to breaking down barriers and pushing boundaries, confirming her position among the most prominent Android programmers in Bosnia and Herzegovina. With over seven years of experience, Dragana not only contributes to the IT education of the younger generation in Banja Luka but also sets new standards in the IT industry as a symbol of possibility and inspiration for all, regardless of gender, ethnic background, or social origin.

TST: What were the key steps that led you to become the first female ambassador for Google’s Women Techmakers program in our country?

Becoming the first female ambassador for Google’s Women Techmakers program from Bosnia and Herzegovina has been a journey filled with learning and determination. Along this path, my passion for technology and my desire to contribute to greater inclusivity in the IT sector have guided me. Working on my skills development and continuous improvement laid the foundation on which I could build my career.

Instead of focusing exclusively on IT communities, I turned to mentoring and leading workshops that were aimed at empowering not only women and girls but also anyone interested in the opportunities the IT sector has to offer. This opportunity allowed me to directly contribute to my community, influencing its development and inspiring members to explore and advance in information technology.

Being an ambassador is not just recognition of my previous work but also an opportunity to extend my influence, providing support and motivation to women entering the IT world. Through this role, I strive to be an example of the opportunities technology offers and to open doors for all those who aspire to turn their ideas and talents into reality.

TST: In addition to being an ambassador for Google’s Women Techmakers, you are also the Country Leader BIH for the WomenTech Network and one of its exceptionally active members. How do you utilize these roles to support and empower women within the technology sector across the Balkan region?

As the ambassador for Google’s Women Techmakers program and the Country Leader at WomenTech Network, my efforts are focused on strengthening the still-nascent support platforms and developing the community of women in technology not just in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but across the Balkans. I am exceptionally dedicated to impacting as many women as possible, aiming to be a leading example as a woman leader in the IT sector. My goal is not only to advocate for the creation and development of additional support platforms but also to actively demonstrate through my own journey that women can excel and lead in the tech industry. By sharing my experiences, successes, and challenges, I hope to inspire other women to pursue their interests in technology and assume leadership roles, thereby gradually strengthening and expanding the community of women in tech in the Balkans and beyond.

TST: What changes in diversity and inclusion have you noticed in the IT industry, particularly in the Balkan region, through your advocacy for women?

The industry has indeed progressed towards diversity and inclusion, yet it’s crucial to acknowledge that, with the exception of Bulgaria, the representation of women in the IT sector across the Balkan countries remains lower than the global average and significantly behind that of developed economies. This situation underscores a unique challenge and a profound duty for us to amplify the presence and leadership of women in IT. Initiatives aimed at fostering more inclusive environments are taking root, introducing policies and practices designed to support the participation of women and other underrepresented groups in technology. Nonetheless, the necessity for targeted efforts to tackle the particular obstacles encountered by women in the Balkan region is paramount. By striving to enhance the standing of women within these areas, we’re not just addressing a regional disparity; we’re also contributing towards a richer, more innovative global tech environment. Bulgaria stands out as an exception in this narrative, indicating that change is possible and highlighting the potential for improvement across the region.

TST: Can you discuss your mission with “KIBERone Banja Luka” and its impact on providing top-tier IT education in Banja Luka?

Establishing “KIBERone Banja Luka” in our city marked a crucial moment in my mission to democratize access to premium IT education for local youth. KIBERone is more than an educational platform; it represents a key component of the largest international IT educational project worldwide.This project has been celebrated for its outstanding contribution to IT education, earning accolades at the World Summit on the Information Society, under the endorsement of the UN and UNESCO in 2020. My ambition has been to open doors for the youth in Banja Luka and its vicinity to world-class IT education, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the digital era. Through offering a comprehensive training, “KIBERone Banja Luka” plays a critical role in cultivating a proficient workforce and inspiring a new generation of tech industry leaders and innovators. This endeavor reflects my dedication to enhancing our community and equipping our young people with the capabilities required to navigate and succeed in an ever-changing tech landscape.

TST: What message do you have for young women aspiring to join the tech industry amidst its challenges?

Women from our region possess a unique approach to problem-solving, a specificity that stands as our advantage. Let this empower you. Your path is distinct, and the tech world doesn’t just need women—it needs your unique impact and the innovative perspectives you bring.Together, we’re not just joining tech; we’re redefining its future with our regional uniqueness as our strength.

The Srpska Times