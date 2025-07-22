Dragović: Science and Technology Park to Become the Center of the Innovation Ecosystem

The Director of the Science and Technology Park of Republika Srpska Nikola Dragović stated yesterday in Foča that the Science and Technology Park of Republika Srpska, once constructed, will become the center of the innovation ecosystem of Republika Srpska and BiH, and, through a network of such parks in the region, an integral part of the European and global center for science and innovation development.

Dragović emphasized that this facility is the first in the region designed from the outset to meet all the specific needs of startup companies as well as high-tech companies, both domestic and foreign, for the development and commercialization of innovations.

“This facility will provide, in addition to basic infrastructure conditions, all economic and professional assistance to all legal entities wishing to develop innovative products and services at home, not only for the markets of BiH and Republika Srpska but for the entire region and beyond,” Dragović explained.

In this sense, he added, the facility will, besides office spaces for 30 to 50 companies, provide all other necessary elements for the unhindered growth and development of innovations, such as modern equipped laboratories specifically tailored to complement the existing laboratory capacities functioning at the two public universities of Republika Srpska.

“There will be conference halls, meeting rooms, also a modern restaurant for all those who will work in the center, as well as basic elements for rest and recreation,” Dragović explained.

After two years, when the facility is completed, Dragović said the Science and Technology Park of Republika Srpska will become the center of the innovation ecosystem of Republika Srpska and BiH, and through the network of such parks, an integral part of the European and global center for science and innovation development.

“In that sense, we will be proud when we come to the opportunity that by developing our own innovative products and services we enhance and strengthen the competitiveness of our economy, create opportunities for the creation of many new jobs, and, most importantly, create new value,” Dragović emphasized.

He thanked everyone who, in any way, helped to initiate such a capital project, not only for Republika Srpska but for the entire region, as well as the Saudi Fund for Development and its Director General Abdulrahman Al-Marshad for their understanding of the needs for constructing such a facility.

Yesterday in Foča, a loan agreement was signed between the Ministry of Finance and Treasury in the Council of Ministers and the Saudi Fund for the projects of equipping the Student Center and constructing the Science and Technology Park of Republika Srpska, with a total value of BAM 53,538,516.

