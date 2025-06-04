East Sarajevo University Signs Cooperation Agreement with Shandong Agricultural University

The University of East Sarajevo has signed a five-year Cooperation Agreement with one of China’s leading higher education institutions – Shandong Agricultural University.

The agreement, which marks another step in the University of East Sarajevo’s effort to expand its international academic network, was signed through the initiative and mediation of the BiH Embassy in China.

According to the Embassy, the agreement includes a broad scope of cooperation: student and faculty exchanges, joint scientific research projects, organization of academic and professional conferences, and participation in international programs of mutual interest.

The signing ceremony was held in Jinan, the capital of Shandong Province, attended by Shandong University Rector Leng Changjian, BiH Ambassador to China Siniša Berjan, the Vice-Rector for International Cooperation from East Sarajevo, and other senior representatives from both institutions.

Special emphasis was placed on future cooperation within the International Agricultural Symposium “Agrosym”, which has been organized for 16 years by the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of East Sarajevo in cooperation with over 40 international partners.

“Agrosym” is recognized as the largest scientific conference in the field of agriculture in the Balkans and among the leading ones in Europe, the statement notes.

Founded in 1906 in the city of Tai’an, Shandong Agricultural University is one of the oldest and most prestigious agricultural universities in China, with around 35,000 students and over 2,700 staff members.

The university excels in fields such as agronomy, biotechnology, horticulture, livestock science, and environmental protection, and also offers programs in economics, engineering, and management.

This partnership represents an important step toward the internationalization of the University of East Sarajevo and a continued effort to build strong academic and scientific ties with renowned universities around the world, the statement concludes.

Source: srna.rs