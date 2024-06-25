Election Law and Referendum do not violate Vital National Interests of Bosniaks

The Council for the Protection of Vital National Interests of the Republika Srpska Constitutional Court has determined that the Republika Srpska Law on Referendum and Civic Initiative and the Election Law do not violate the vital national interests of the constituent Bosniak people.

In its decision regarding the Law on Referendum and Civic Initiative, the Council found that the provisions on the multi-ethnic composition of bodies conducting elections or referendums, as well as on the proportional representation of political parties, are equally binding and do not create any form of unequal rights for constituent peoples,” the Republika Srpska Constitutional Court said.

In its decision concerning the Republika Srpska Election Law, the Council determined that the contested provision, which stipulates that a voter has the right to vote in the city or municipality where they had residence in 1991, does not place individuals of Bosniak nationality in an unequal position. This provision ensures proportional representation of constituent peoples based on the 1991 census.

Among other considerations, the Council assessed that the fact the law does not specify “1991 census” but rather “the latest census” cannot be the subject of proceedings to protect vital national interests.

The Republika Srpska Law on Referendum and Civic Initiative and the Election Law were passed by the Republika Srpska National Assembly in April, and the Bosniak Caucus in the Council of Peoples initiated proceedings to protect vital national interests.

Earlier, the Republika Srpska Council of Peoples did not reach an agreement on the veto by the Bosniak Caucus regarding the Republika Srpska Election Law and the Law on Referendum and Civic Initiative.

Source: srna.rs