Emily Coffman Krunic Appointed as USAID Mission Director in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has named Emily Coffman Krunic as the new Mission Director for Bosnia and Herzegovina. This marks her return to the region where she began her career in international development in 1997, working with international organizations to support independent media, democratic processes, and institutional development.

With over 15 years at USAID, Coffman Krunic brings a wealth of global experience, having served in high-impact missions across Afghanistan, Jordan, Kenya, Liberia, and Rwanda, along with posts in Washington, D.C. She succeeds Courtney Chubb, who led the Bosnia and Herzegovina Mission from 2021 to 2024 and is retiring after 25 years of distinguished service at USAID.

