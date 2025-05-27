Employment Fair Held at the Chamber of Commerce

An employment fair is taking place today in Banja Luka, representing a concrete step towards reducing unemployment and strengthening the local labor market, the Employment Service of the Republic of Srpska announced.

The Service emphasized that the fair provides an opportunity to establish direct contact between job seekers and employers who are actively looking for workers.

The event is being held at the premises of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Srpska, starting at 11:00 AM.

Source: srna.rs