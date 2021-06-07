ENABLE BUSINESS CONNECTION

The Prime Minister of the Republika Srpska Radovan Višković and the newly appointed Ambassador of Romania to BiH Anton Pacuretu agree that in the coming period it is necessary to work on connecting businessmen from the Republika Srpska and Romania, through Chambers of Commerce, as well as organizing a joint business forum in Banja Luka.

Višković and Pacureta have pointed out that there is a lot of room for improving cooperation in all areas, especially when it comes to economic cooperation, and improving foreign trade, the Government’s Public Relations Office announced.

At today’s meeting in Banja Luka, the need to strengthen cooperation in the field of culture and education, and to create stronger ties between universities and academic communities from the Republika Srpska and Romania, was also pointed out.

The meeting also discussed the further development of bilateral relations, as well as the possibilities of improving cooperation between the Republika Srpska and Romania.

Višković and Pacuretu also discussed the EU integration process and stressed the need for Romania to share its experiences from the EU accession process with Republika Srpska and BiH.

Source: SRNA