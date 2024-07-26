ENCHANTING SPRINGS OF SANA: A NATURAL GEM WORTH VISITING (VIDEO)

The enchanting springs of the Sana River, not just one but three, are a frequent and cherished destination for nature lovers.

Located near the village of Pecka, close to Mrkonjić Grad, the Springs of Sana Natural Monument can be easily reached. Clear signage in Pecka guides visitors directly to the springs.

Vehicles can get within 100 meters of the springs, although the last three kilometers consist of a well-maintained dirt road. Caution is advised while driving this stretch, as the path is frequented by hikers and cyclists. A leisurely walk from the end of the asphalt road is recommended, allowing visitors to fully enjoy the stunning landscape.

Along the route, there is a drinking water fountain, and near the springs, picnic benches have been set up along the Sana River for maximum enjoyment.

Visitors are encouraged to take their time and immerse themselves in the beauty of this natural treasure. The proximity and accessibility of such a pristine location make it a point of pride for locals to share with friends and visitors alike.

Source: seesrpska.com