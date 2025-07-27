EU Approves Groundbreaking HIV Prevention Injection with 100% Efficacy

The European Medicines Agency has approved a new HIV prevention injection that is administered only twice a year and has demonstrated 100% efficacy in clinical trials. Lenacapavir, which will be marketed in the EU under the name Yeytuo, represents a major breakthrough in the fight against HIV.

European regulators have given the green light to a revolutionary HIV preventive therapy—an injection administered just twice a year.

This therapy, called lenacapavir, is one of the biggest medical breakthroughs of 2024 and offers a significant alternative to daily medication.

Developed by Gilead Sciences, the drug showed 100% efficacy in preventing HIV during clinical trials, placing it among the most significant innovations in the battle against this infection.

Lenacapavir belongs to a form of protection known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), which prevents the virus from replicating and spreading within the body.

It is intended for adults and adolescents, especially those at high risk and with limited access to healthcare.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave a positive opinion on the drug, paving the way for final approval by the European Commission, which is expected later this year.

In the European Union, lenacapavir will be sold under the commercial name Yeytuo.

“This is a significant milestone that confirms our commitment to redefining HIV prevention in Europe and worldwide,” said Dr. Dietmar Berger, Chief Medical Officer of Gilead.

Despite progress in the fight against HIV, the number of new infections in Europe continues to rise.

In 2023 alone, over 24,700 new cases were recorded in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway—an increase of nearly 12% compared to the previous year.

Lenacapavir was also approved in June by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), while Gilead has announced that it will make a generic version of the drug available in 120 low-income countries with high HIV infection rates.

However, it remains uncertain how widely the drug will be available, especially considering that the United States—traditionally a key donor in global health—significantly reduced its funding for this sector earlier this year.

So far, neither the European Commission nor EMA has commented on the latest decisions.

Written by: EUpravo zato/euronews.com