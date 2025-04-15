EU diplomacy chief warns members against attending Moscow’s Victory Day parade

“What was clearly said by different member states is that any participation in the May 9 parades or celebrations in Moscow will be not taken lightly on the European side,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said at a press conference following a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers. She emphasized that the EU has urged all candidate countries not to take part in the celebrations.

“We made it very clear,” she added.

When asked by Ukrainian journalists whether EU leaders planned to visit Kiev on May 9, Kallas responded that she encouraged representatives from all EU countries “to visit Kiev and Ukraine as much as possible to show solidarity” and underlined that Brussels encouraged that these visits be accompanied by concrete promises of military assistance.