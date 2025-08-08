EU Parliamentarian Lecapelle: Support for President Dodik and the People Who Elected Him – Stop Manipulations from Brussels

French Member of the European Parliament Jean-Lin Lacapelle has expressed his full support for the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and the people who elected him.

Lacapelle posted on social media that the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, is facing a prison sentence from the Bosniak /federal/ judiciary which is “controlled by Islamists.”

“Stop the manipulations from Brussels and full support for the President of Republika Srpska and the people who elected him,” Lacapelle emphasized.