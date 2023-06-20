EU supported Festival of Street Entertainers in Banja Luka

Festival of street entertainers “TrotoArt” adorned the streets of Banja Luka from 16th to 18th June 2023 and was the centre of amazing and rarely seen performances by 34 groups and individual artists. EU Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in cooperation with the City of Banja Luka and City Tambourine Orchestra, co-funded the Festival whereat more than 240 performers performed at seven different city locations.

When conceptualising the Festival, the City Administration underlined that it was very important to find a partner and establish cooperation with people who had sufficient energy and will to follow through and actively work on its progress. “We made a significant step forward this year, both for organizers and for the Festival, because we were able to establish new partnerships and receive support for the Festival. We have to single out the EU Office in BiH with whom the City has been successfully cooperating for number of years. Representatives of the EU in BiH were more than ready to strengthen the cooperation through supporting of the “TrotoArt” Festival. Beside financial, the EU support is also important in terms of values given that “TrotoArt” nurtures many European, universal and civilisation values that also inspired this project”, sad the City Administration.

The Festival has been implemented under the “Banjalučko proljeće 2023“ program of the City of Banja Luka, which gathered many local, regional and international amateur and professional artists from Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Switzerland and France. The intent was to invigorate a new city dynamic after a two-year pandemic and restricted cultural, tourist, sport and other events for all citizens to enjoy.

This event not only encouraged art cooperation in Banja Luka, Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also in Balkan and beyond. It contributed to local artists being interested in new forms of expression. Moreover, the Festival provided an opportunity for the audience to taste and be a part of the European experience and culture. “Art is on the most powerful tools to get to know ourselves and others and thus build respect for and understanding of diversities. It was our pleasure to support “Trotoart” Festival which also brought to Banja Luka participant from diverse European cultural background promoting non-discrimination and tolerance as some of the most important European values”, said Simone Guerrini, Head of EU Regional Banja Luka Office.

Visitors had an opportunity to enjoy three different programs – international, local and children’s program designed for the youngest.

“Baba Djex tribe“, Ensemble „Banjaluki vez“, City Brass Orchestra, Theatre and dance club “Dankan“, Đorđe Trninić (harmonica), Milica Cvijić (SFX make-up and 3D painting), ”Padiosavijen Kvarting“, Dance ensemble “Opušteno“, Ensemble “Lira“, Viktor Janković (guitar), Ensemble “Vrbaska svita“, “The Fandangos“, City Tambourine Orchestra, painters from the Art School (NUBL), Olenjuk (s Lidij), Aerial silk“ – silk aerial dancing, and others participated in the local program.

Children’s program included: Music school „Branko Davidović“, Ivana Ostojić (painting and creative workshops for children), Association of cartoon and other illustrators, “Muzički atelje Rock simfonije“, Zlatan and Sanjin Mirić (concert for children and youth), Rubik club in BiH (presentation and competition), children’s choir of the City Theatre “Jazavac“ and others.

Especially appealing this year was the international program and performances by: “Big dolls and do-gooders“ by “Trans Express Circus“ from France, giant on stilts, games without borders, juggling and acrobatic performances – „Hogar and acrobatic concerts“ – from Novi Sad, „living statue“ by the “Teatrosk“ group from Skoplje, and the artist form Switzerland, Eva Čermak , performed a street show called “Señora Gomez“. “The Bad Week“ from Novi Sad – blues bend made of street musicians and Tambourine Orchestra of Semeljci Municipality, Croatia, also performed.

Source: sarajevotimes.com