European Central Bank launches Competition to design new Euro Banknotes

The ECB has also revealed which historical figures and bird species will be featured. The shortlisted cultural figures are Maria Callas, Ludwig van Beethoven, Marie Curie, Miguel de Cervantes, Leonardo da Vinci and Bertha von Suttner. The shortlisted bird species are the creeping grebe, kingfisher, bee colony, white stork, spotted avocado and sedge.

The design competition is open to graphic designers resident in the European Union. A panel of independent experts will review the applications and select up to five finalists for each theme. An experienced designer from the National Bank of Belgium will represent Belgium on the jury.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to provide feedback on the shortlisted designs. The ECB is expected to make a final decision by the end of 2026. The new banknotes will enter circulation a few years later.