Evdokimov: Republika Srpska is strong, yet open and warm-hearted (Photo)

At the gathering site in Stričići near Banja Luka, as part of the 60th Kočić’s Assembly, three sculptures by Russian artist Konstantin Evdokimov – “The Shepherd”, “The Fist”, and “The Bull” – were installed, inspired by the work of national tribune Petar Kočić.

Evdokimov emphasized that these three works, made from three different materials with three different approaches, represent three stories, and together form a layered image of Republika Srpska as strong, sincere, deeply rooted, and open and warmhearted at the same time.

“For me, this project was not just an artistic practice, but also a profound encounter with a culture that preserves its memory while boldly looking into the future,” Evdokimov told SRNA.

In the heart of the Balkans, among green hills and winding rivers, he added, he spent several weeks creating three works that transcended the mere form of sculpture – becoming a reflection of this land, its history, and spirit.

“The concrete sculpture of a fist striking the ground became, for me, a symbol of resistance and strength. While I was working on it, I immersed myself ever deeper into the history of this region – a place where the memory of the struggle for freedom is still strongly felt,” said Evdokimov.

He added that in every word, every piece of architecture, and in nature itself, he felt that tension, strength, and determination.

“The sculpture stands directly on the grass, as a sign of rootedness and the enduring spirit of the people,” Evdokimov explained.

The monumental figure “The Shepherd”, made of straw, draws on the rural traditions of this area and communicates with the legacy of writer Petar Kočić, whose characters are deeply woven into the local culture.

“The shepherd is a being from folklore, the embodiment of character and strength. Its natural material highlights the connection between art and the land, the simplicity and power of rural life,” Evdokimov stated.

He said that the sculpture “The Bull” was a particular challenge for him.

“The solution was simple yet clever – wooden pallets, a symbol of modern agricultural industry., I built a massive bull out of them, like a monumental construction kit, with recognizable and powerful outlines,” said Evdokimov.

The sculpture became a striking landmark, visible from afar – a symbol of energy and vitality.

Evdokimov thanked the management of the Republika Srpska National Theatre for inviting him to take part in this unforgettable artistic experience, as well as the Ministry of Education and Culture for supporting the project implementation.

Dijana Grbić, Director of the Republika Srpska National Theatre, expressed satisfaction that the sculptures of this prominent Russian artist enriched the area where Kočić’s people gather.

“His work is characterized by placing sculptures in natural environments as well as urban settings, shaping human or animal figures that provoke thinking on the relationship between man, nature, and technology,” Grbić told SRNA.

Konstantin Evdokimov comes from Yekaterinburg, Russia, graduated from the Ural State Academy of Art and Architecture.

Since 2002, he has actively created sculptures using various materials, including ice, snow, sand, wood, metal, and hay.

He is known for the monumental and symbolic forms of his works. His sculpture “The Guide” was installed last year in front of the Maritime Museum in Tivat.

Evdokimov has received numerous awards at international competitions and fests.