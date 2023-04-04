Everything will be ready for the tennis tournament Srpska Open

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said yesterday that everything will be ready for the tennis tournament Srpska Open which is the biggest sports event in Srpska and BiH after the Olympics.

“I was here ten days ago and now I see that builders are finishing the work. The tennis court is ready and there is enough time for everything to be finalized,” Dodik told reporters in Banjaluka after visiting the construction site of the tennis complex for the Srpska Open tournament.

He says that the interest in the tournament is huge and that Banjaluka and Srpska are getting a significant sporting event.

“We are very honored to have the opportunity to organize this tournament.

Everything we have done is proof of our ability and skill, even though the construction deadlines were short. We have built a great complex that will remain in Banjaluka and at the disposal of Srpska’s sports community,” Dodik said.

The president of the Organizing Committee of the Srpska Open tournament Bojan Vujić emphasized that Banjaluka and Republika Srpska will get a fantastic tennis complex and that there will be a great spectacle in Banjaluka.

Tennis fans will have the opportunity to watch Serbian tennis player Novak Đoković, as well as a large number of world tennis stars, at the ATP tournament Srpska Open from April 16 to 23.

In addition to Đoković, Andrey Rublev, Stanislav Vavrinka, Borna Ćorić, Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet, Fabio Fognini, Laslo Djere, Filip Krajinović will also play in Banjaluka…

Srpska Open 2023 is the ATP tournament from the 250 series, which, after two consecutive years in Belgrade, is being held in Banjaluka this year.

Source: srna.rs