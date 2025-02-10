Experts From 15 Countries to Attend ‘Balkan Solar Summit’ in Banja Luka

The Balkan Solar Summit, a premier event bringing together experts, business leaders, and policymakers dedicated to the sustainable energy future, will take place on February 27-28 at Banski Dvor in Banja Luka.

According to official announcements, participants from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Japan, Egypt, China, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Switzerland have already confirmed their attendance, with confirmations expected from additional countries worldwide.

This year’s summit will focus on identifying and addressing challenges in the field of renewable energy. A series of expert panels will cover essential industry topics, including lessons learned from completed projects, risk distribution, integration of renewable energy into the energy system, climate change, and the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) regulations, which are currently a major topic of discussion.

The electricity market, like any other financial market, is subject to significant fluctuations and trends that shape its key players— the “bulls” and “bears.”

One of the main panels, “Bulls and Bears in the Electricity Market – Trends Until 2035”, will explore key market trends and dynamics leading up to 2035. Another crucial panel, “Risk Distribution in Project Structuring – Development, Construction, Financing, and Sales”, will analyze how different stakeholders—including investors, contractors, financial institutions, and energy buyers—share responsibility for potential risks throughout the project lifecycle.

Given recent developments in the regional energy grid, the “Stability and Security of the Energy System During the Transition to Renewable Energy” panel is expected to draw significant interest from attendees. Meanwhile, the implementation of EU CBAM regulations raises an important question for the energy sector in the Western Balkans: Will this measure accelerate the decarbonization process, or will it create additional barriers for electricity market participants?

“In light of the positive stance of relevant institutions in the Western Balkans regarding the decarbonization process, as confirmed by the Sofia Declaration, it is worth considering whether it would be more effective to exclude electricity from CBAM and instead invest all available resources and efforts into establishing the necessary frameworks for full integration into the European market, with the ultimate goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050,” said Uroš Bojanić, EFT – Head of Asset Management and moderator of the panel.

The Balkan Solar Summit offers a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange, networking, and discussions on solutions for current and future energy challenges. It serves as a meeting point for expertise, innovation, and business opportunities, all with the overarching goal of building a sustainable and stable energy future.