Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Fan in Croatian Jersey with Serbian Flag Cheers for “Dolphins” Against Hungary!

Photo: Screenshot RTS

The Hungarian water polo national team secured its place in the World Championship final after a spectacular and highly efficient match against Serbia. In a thrilling encounter full of lead changes and goals, the Hungarians triumphed with a narrow 19:18 victory.

They will now play for the gold medal on Thursday against Spain, who earlier that day defeated Greece after a penalty shootout. Serbia faces a third-place playoff against Greece, also on Thursday.

The match between Hungary and Serbia was marked by a dramatic finish and drew significant attention in the stands. A fascinating scene was observed in Singapore: one fan wore a Croatian jersey while draped in a Serbian flag.

 

Source: srebiantimes.com

